President Akufo-Addo has indicated the first phase of the local commercial vaccine production will commence in January 2024.

In view of this, a bill will shortly be sent to parliament for support and approval for the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute.



The president in 2021 announced the establishment of the institute which would supervise the domestic production of Covid-19 and other vaccines, led by the private sector and the business community.



Delivering the 2022 State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo noted plans are far advanced with a comprehensive strategy put in place.



“Mr Speaker, the Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee, which I set up to respond to this obvious deficiency, has put in place a comprehensive strategy for domestic vaccine production, and the establishment of a National Vaccine Institute to implement the strategy, which will enable us to begin the first phase of commercial production in January 2024,” he detailed.



Meanwhile, the government has set aside €20 million for the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute, President Akufo-Addo has said.



The amount would be allocated from an €82.5 million facility approved for Ghana by the European Investment Bank for use in the effort to strengthen healthcare delivery.