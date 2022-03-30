Manager for Baah Herbal centre, Godfred Bopin, has expressed his delight following their recent award in the 5th traditional and alternative medicals awards.



The traditional clinic in March 2022 received the honorary for the ‘best bone treatment centre of the year award’.

Speaking to Adom News after the event, Mr Bopin said traditional clinic is the best when dealing with all bone related issues and other kinds of diseases.



According to him, the clinic, which is noted for taking great care of its patients, adopts intensive diagnosis to identify effective medical solutions to cure diseases.

Meanwhile, Mr Bopin noted that Ghanaians needed to appreciate and begin to take into consideration the importance of herbal medicine as it will benefit the country in the near future.



“What I want to say is that Ghanaians should pay particular attention to herbal medicine because there will come a time where the only option or last resort in the country will be a herbal medicine,” he stated.