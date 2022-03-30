President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed that operations of the Births and Deaths Registry have finally been digitised to make sure that documents issued from that department are accorded the respect they deserved.

He made this known while delivering the 2022 State of the Nation Address in Parliament.

In that regard, President Akufo-Addo said “every child born in this country will be registered, and the date of birth registered will remain your date of birth throughout your life. There will be no school age, no football age, no SSNIT age, and no official age.

“Never again will it be that someone, born in this country, will live a full life, die and be buried, without any record of his or her existence. When we register for National Health Insurance, the details of our identification will be the same as the details on a driving licence, a passport and yes, on our tax identification,” he explained.

As a country expecting greater things from the greater use of technology and the digitalisation of our economy as a whole, the President also disclosed that National Identification Card (Ghana Card) has finally been integrated into “our everyday lives as a cradle-to-grave necessity.”

