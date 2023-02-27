Former Member of Parliament for Tema East constituency is incensed at what he says is the penchant of former President John Mahama to attack the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) at every given opportunity.

Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover said such conduct does not only denigrate the interest of the election body but also puts the sanctity of the 2024 election in jeopardy.

Mr Titus-Glover was reacting to Mr Mahama’s latest critic of the EC Chair, Mrs Jean Mensa in Nigeria.

The former President, who is leading the West African Elders Forum to monitor the ongoing elections, admired the work of the INEC Commissioner.

However, Mr Mahama in a post on Facebook said he cannot say same of Ghana’s EC boss due to her “hostility”.

This comment, Mr Titus-Glover said is unbecoming of a former President who will seek re-election in the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, he could not fathom why Mr Mahama chooses to criticise the EC boss in Nigeria when there are channels for him to express his concerns.

The former Tema East MP urged the former President to devote his energies to finding ways and means of strengthening the democratic institutions rather than demonizing state institutions for his political parochial interest.

“Mahama is a statesman so he must stop demonizing the EC. He must be measured in his attacks on state institutions” he added.

Joseph Ade Coker, Former NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman

In a rebuttal, former Greater Accra Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Ade Coker, said Mr Mahama’s criticisms of the EC is apt.

He claimed that, since Mrs Mensa took over as EC Chairperson, all she has done is to frustrate NDC to favour the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His posture towards the NDC, Mr Coker indicated is what has triggered the comment from the former President.

“I agree with Mahama 100 percent; Jean Mensa’s body language does not inspire confidence. Let’s call a spade a spade,” he fumed.