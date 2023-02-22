A vehicle in the convoy of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has allegedly knocked down a couple, killing the wife on the spot.

The accident happened at the Agric traffic light in the Tamale metropolis of the Northern Region.

The husband also sustained severe injuries and has been rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The former Trade Minister and his team were in the Northern Region to announce his presidential ambition and seek support from party members when the unfortunate incident happened Wednesday morning.

An eye witness, Yakubu Abdulai, told Adom News a white pickup which was involved in the accident was the last vehicle in the convoy.

The victims, according to Yakubu, were on a motorbike believed to be heading to work.