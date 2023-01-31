An aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has formally informed the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, of his intention to contest the flagbearership of the NPP.

The immediate past Minister of Trade and Industry was at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region yesterday to also seek for his blessing as he pursues his ambition to become the presidential candidate of the NPP.

The courtesy call on the Asantehene forms part of activities marking Mr Kyerematen’s homecoming to the Ashanti Region.

Mr Kyerematen also received a rousing welcome from his teeming supporters on his arrival in the region.

Homecoming

Addressing the Asantehene, his chiefs and elders at the Manhyia Palace, Mr Kyerematen said as a son of the land, he deemed it appropriate to come home and to meet all the stakeholders to sell his vision to them and get their support to embark on his journey.

He also said the Ashanti Region was the heartbeat of the NPP and Manhyia Palace was where it all started from, so it was just right that he came to where the seed of the party was sown to seek the blessing of the elders.

He told the Asantehene and his elders that he was only going to continue the good works started by his father, Dr Alex Atta Yaw Kyerematen, who was the first Director of the Kumasi Centre for National Culture.

He said while serving in government, he got the approval of the President to initiate a lot of policies that were changing the lives of the many Ghanaians.

Prominent among them was the One District, One Factory initiative, which saw as many as 296 factories being established across the nation with the Ashanti Region having 47 of such factories.

With the support of the World Bank, he said the Ashanti Region would soon host the biggest industrial park and economic zone in Ejisu to provide jobs for people in the region and Ghana in general.

He called for the support of all and sundry, particularly party delegates, to enable him to win the flagbearer position and lead the party in the next general election as presidential candidate of the NPP.

Blessing

The Asantehene asked Mr Kyerematen to continue to let his good upbringing guide him in his work to continue to perform well in all his endeavours and his works would be what people would use to judge him.

According to the Asantehene, leaders were elected by God and “if it has not been ordained by God, one can never become a leader.”

As such, he assured him of both his personal support and that of the Golden Stool in his endeavours and was hopeful that he would find favour with the delegates to elect him as the flagbearer of the party.

Floodgate

The Asantehene said he was aware that his visit would open the floodgate for other candidates to also come to seek his blessing for the contest.

According to the Asantehene, his wish was for the best candidate with the interest of the country at heart to win the slot and guide the party to the elections in December 2024.

Guidance

Otumfuo pledged his readiness and availability to offer advice and guidance whenever called upon to.

He advised the presidential candidate hopeful to sell himself to the people by telling them about his plans and vision for the country and not for the NPP alone.