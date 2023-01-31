Ghanaian rapper, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, famed Amerado, has gained admission to the University of Ghana (Legon) to further his education.

Amerado took to his Twitter page to share the good news with his fans and followers.

The rapper prayed to God for help as he shared a lovely photo to celebrate his new milestone.

He was, however, silent on the programme he will be studying at the Premier University.

The rapper adds to the list of numerous creative arts industry players who have decided to go back to school.

ALSO READ:

Delay’s response as Amerado shares saucy photo of them

The post received divergent views from followers amidst congratulatory messages.

Below is the post: