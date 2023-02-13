Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has apologised for any ‘offensive’ words he may have used against former Trade and Industry Minister and aspiring flagbearer of the NPP, Alan Kyeremanten.

A member of Mr Kyerematen’s campaign team and former Adentan MP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, had said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will not be a good messenger in 2024 because he is responsible for the economic hardship.

Reacting to the comments, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP indicated blaming the economic hardship all on Dr Bawumia is unfair as many people make up the economic team.

Setting the records straight, Mr Dompreh explained his comments that Mr Kyeremanten is equally to be blamed for the country’s economic hardship was not borne out of disrespect.

“Alan Kyerematen is someone I respect so much because I have worked with him so I cannot speak ill of him and that is not even my style of politics. I don’t insult elderly people but if it appeared so, I apologise.

“I was explaining that if Buaben Asamoa’s argument was that Dr Bawumia has run down the economy, then Alan Kyeremanten with respect to him, was the chairman of the cabinet sub-committee on economic management so he is involved in the mess.

“The country has many challenges, you can’t tell me that Dr Bawumia has run down the economy, that would be most unfair,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

He urged aspirants for the party’s flagbearership to focus on their campaigns and stop the blame game.

“Everyone should focus on their campaign but no one should make it a point to attribute everything about the current economic hardship to Dr Bawumia, else they’ll have me to contend with.”

Mr Dompreh indicated that Dr Bawumia is the best candidate, as flagbearer of the NPP in the 2024 elections.

He explained that Dr Bawumia is the only candidate with the ability to pierce the strongholds of the National Democratic Congress, especially the Northern Regions, and ‘Zongo’ communities to deprive them of their chances to assume the NPP’s position as the party in government.