Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has revealed his contribution towards the decentralisation of scholarships in Ghana has brought him a lot of satisfaction.

According to him, he will die a fulfilled man if God calls him today, knowing very well he led a path to increase access to scholarships in Ghana.

He said this on Adom TV’s Badwam when he recounted his struggles as a university student who had to borrow money to pay his fees.

“While entering the university, I had to go for a loan against my SSNIT loan to pay fees and it was through that I managed to complete school. I have three masters at the moment and I have plans to start my PHD early next year or later this year,” he said.

The Majority Chief Whip indicated it was not an easy course but he managed to succeed due to persistence and consistency.

“I used to go to the scholarship secretarit and sit there for monitoring but I realised people will travel from far and near just to acquire scholarships. They will spend the whole day at the secretariat and nobody will attend to them.

“So I took it upon myself to ensure the process is decentralised and my first statement about it in parliament was when Doe Adjaho was the Speaker but it wasn’t given any attention and when we came into power, I continued with the call and now, people go through a smooth and transparent system at the District levels for scholarships without travelling all the way to Accra,” he recounted.

He continued, “As a politician, I will die fulfilled if God calls me today because of what we did. It gives me a self fulfilmeent considering where I came from.”

The Registrar of the Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang on April 15, 2021, presented a citation to the lawmaker in recognition of his role.