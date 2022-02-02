Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has hinted on plans to build the first Christian Teaching Hospital at Nsawam to reduce pressure on health emergency centres.

This statement comes after stakeholders at Nsawam opened up on the challenges saddling health facilities in the municipality which need support.

Speaking to Joy News, the Municipal Health Director, Madam Eunice Abuaku, said that the MP for Nsawam has been supportive, yet there are other challenges that needed attention.

With an increasing population, coupled with road crashes on that stretch the health facilities readily offer the needed assistance to emergencies.

However, this usually exceeds the capacity of the health facilities.

Mr Dompreh, during a hand over ceremony of beds to 13 health facilities in the Constituency, noted that his visit to some of the facilities revealed a lack of beds, particularly in the maternity wards.

He mentioned that his group has procured some hospital equipment and supported the construction of a maternity ward at the Nsawam Government Hospital to facilitate quality health delivery.

To him, discussions on the construction of the First Christian Teaching Hospital were near conclusion with partners in the United States of America.

He was optimistic the Teaching Hospital will help reduce the pressure on existing facilities especially, emergency cases.

Madam Abuaku, meanwhile, called for effective collaboration to deal with the health needs of the people.