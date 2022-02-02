A former signee of the Burniton Music Group has finally addressed controversies surrounding her exit from the record label.

While under the supervision of Stonebwoy’s manager, Blakk Cedi, news broke out that OV has finalised the fearful split with Stonebwoy.

Different accounts suggested that she made the decision after Blakk Cedi left the label over some unreconcilable issues he had with Stone.

Speculations were that she sided with Blakk Cedi and Kelvynboy during the in-house dispute, and decided to move along with them.

Years after, she has debunked all of such reports in a latest interview she had with blogger Sammykay Media.

Despite admitting that there were indeed issues in the camp, OV denied ever being involved in any of it.

During the time of the camp issues, she said a press statement was released by Stonebwoy, in which she felt her one-year contract had been prematurely terminated.

“Well I didn’t take sides, let me correct that. After a press release came out where he laid me off, I mean he didn’t say that but that’s what happened; he laid me off. According to him, he had to fix something in the label and that is why I also stayed away,” she said.

The Want Me hitmaker added that to date she is yet to be given any core explanation on why she was never called back.

Watch the video below: