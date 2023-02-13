Some Ghanaian artistes represented the country at the just-ended Soundcity MVP Awards Festival which kicked off over the weekend in Nigeria.

After the fun-filled night which ended with Black Sherif picking up the award for the Best Hip Hop Act, three of Ghana’s finest were spotted cooling off in Lagos.

Blacko, as he is otherwise known, celebrated his win with colleagues King Promise and Gyakie at a beautiful resort.

They were captured in merry making as King Promise took videos of the elated duo dancing their hearts out.

Thereafter, the trio had a link up with Nigerian legends D’Banj and Timaya who treated them to a buffet.

The night ended for them in a club house, Hot Box situated in the heart of Lagos.

Watch video below:

Gyakie , King Promise and Black sherif link up in Nigeria ❤️🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/Ft1ve1o7KI — NEBASARK🇬🇭 (@NEBASARK) February 11, 2023

