Ajax coach, John Heitinga, has lauded Kudus Mohammed following his impressive performance over the weekend.

The Ghana international produced another Man of the Match performance as the Dutch champions recorded an impressive 3-1 win against RKC Waalwijk in Dutch Eredivisie.

The 22-year-old was on the scoresheet as Ajax continue to close the gap on league leaders, Feyenoord.

Speaking after the game, Heitinga lauded the former FC Nordsjaelland forward.

According to him, Kudus has exceptional qualities and added that they are elated to have him at the club.

“We know he has exceptional qualities. It’s up to me and the coaching staff to make him even better.

“Especially off the ball. With the ball, he can dribble, create an overload, assist and score goals.

“I think we should be happy Kudus is playing at Ajax,” he said after the 3-1 win.

Kudus has been the best player for the Dutch champions following the appointment of John Heitinga.

He has netted eight goals in the Eredivisie this season.

Kudus Mohammed was part of the Black Stars squad that featured at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.