Ama Koomson, the daughter of Mavis Hawa Koomson, Member of the Parliament for Awutu Senya East, has tied the knot in a glamourous white wedding.

Miss Koomson married his sweetheart, Snow Gaisie in a classy ceremony on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

This follows their star-studded traditional marriage ceremony on Friday, February 3, during which Ama impressed fashion critics with her outfits.

The ceremony was witnessed by President Nana Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff; Frema Akosua Osei Opare, her mother, Hawa Koomson who doubles as Minister of Fisheries among several political figures, family and well-wishers.

Ama, just like her traditional ceremony, did not disappoint with her wedding gown which left many in awe.

The lovely moments from the ceremony were shared on Instagram by live_weddings_with_kwaku.

The groom also wore a two-piece white and black suit with designer shoes while dancing with his beautiful bride.

Madam Frema Opare, together with the President, supported the couple to cut their cake.

The mother of the bride who also understands the assignment dazzled in pink Kaba and slit lace outfit with a fascinator to match.