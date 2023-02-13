Two essential service institutions in Cape Coast have been locked up by authorities on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) was closed down by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly.

The assembly says the company has defaulted in payment of property rates and business operating permits since 2021.

According to the Ghana News Agency, ECG is not the only entity affected by the action.

The assembly also shut down the Central Regional capital’s Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) office.

SSNIT has reportedly has not honoured payments since last year.

Essentially, the two companies owe the assembly a total amount of GH₵140,000.

Watch video below: