Government is said to have achieved the 80 percent target need for the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The programme, is part of the requirements needed before Ghana can enter an economic bailout deal of about $3 billion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Some persons close to the team who worked on the programme told Joy Business the target was realized on Friday, 10th February 2023.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to make an official announcement on how the programme went this week.

Government was able to achieve the target despite the exclusion of fact Pension Funds from the programme.

How did government hit the target?

“The programme was largely successful due to significant participation by institutional bond holders in the offer like the Major Commercial Banks, Insurance Firms and Securities Industry players,” a source told Joy Business.

Despite the protest by the Individual Bondholders Forum, a group the objected to the programme, there is confirmation that some individual bondholders voluntarily participated in the programme.

It is expected that government will provide details on the percentage of individual bondholders who participated later when official announcement is made.

What is next for Government?

The settlement of the Exchange scheduled for Tuesday, 14th February 2023.

If government successfully closes all deals with the domestic programme, it will pave the way to start the processes for external debt of the country which is likely to face no opposition.

Backaground

After postponing the deadline for the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme for more than three times, government later announced an extension of the time again to complete administrative works.

A statement issued by the Finance Ministry noted that the window ends at 4pm on Friday, February 10, 2023.

The Ministry noted that the extension was as a result of technical challenges experienced by some bondholders as they tried to complete the online tender process.

Under the improved offer, all individual bondholders who are below the age of 59 years (Category A) are being offered instruments with a maximum maturity of five years, instead of 15 years, and a 10% coupon rate.

All retirees (including those retiring in 2023 and in Category B) are being offered instruments with a maximum maturity of five years, instead of 15 years, and a 15% coupon rate.

The Finance Ministry noted that the objective of it is to ensure that individuals, especially retirees, who put their hard earned savings in the domestic market, are not left in hardship as a result of the programme.