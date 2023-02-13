A 30-year-old man, identified simply as Bawumia, has been nabbed by the police in Sehwi Wiawso for the alleged murder of two persons.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates that the suspect allegedly butchered his girlfriend and after three weeks killed an informant for disclosing his hideout to the police.

Bawumia allegedly accosted the informant, Jacob Abdulai, in the bush while he was returning from Juaboso market on Thursday evening. He slashed him in the head and face before fleeing the scene.

He took off before police raided his hideout and he has since been on the run for four months.

The police in the area and residents of Sehwi Afere launched a manhunt for Bawumia when the incident happened.

In a recent development, the Sehwi Wiaso Police have confirmed his arrest and detention.

Sources disclosed that a police officer befriended the suspect with the sole aim of placing surveillance on him.

He subsequently lured him from Sehwi Afere to Wiawso where he was well known to police as a wanted person.

Suspect Bawumia was arrested shortly after and will be arraigned.

