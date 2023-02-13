Asante Kotoko head coach, Seydou Zerbo, says his side deserved to lose against Dreams FC.

The Porcupine Warriors were hoping to keep their momentum intact when they travelled to the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu in the matchday 17 games.

Gael Aholou broke the deadlock on the 14th minute before Agyanim Boateng scored in the second half to wrap up the win for the home side.

Speaking after the game, the Burkinabe trainer praised the Still Believe lads for their win.

He added that his side was not good enough to win the game.

“There were individual differences on the offensive side,” he said after the game. In

“Dreams FC did well and we have to accept that they were better than us and they deserve their win.

“We have about seven players who are absent but we have to accept they played better than us,” he added.

The defeat leaves Asante Kotoko at the 3rd position on the league log with 27 points and will host Nsoatreman FC in the matchday 18 games on Saturday.