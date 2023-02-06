Former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has commended presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, for being candid with current socio-economic conditions in the country.

Joseph Ade Coker said the aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) knows the economic fundamentals will send the ruling party into opposition.

Mr Kyerematen is trending for admitting that the ailing state of the economy will make it difficult for the NPP to convince Ghanaians to retain them in the next polls.

He stated among other things that even though the incumbent government is working earnestly, the economic crisis is impeding the party’s ability to craft a campaign message ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Reacting to Mr Alan’s admission, Ade Coker on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday said he was just “re-echoing the obvious”.

According to him, the presidential aspirant is worried about his fortunes because he cannot campaign on President Akufo-Addo’s “abysmal record”.

“Alan Kyerematen is just echoing the obvious because he is finding it difficult to run on the record of President Akufo-Addo,” the former NDC Regional Chairman added.

The NDC man said he is not surprised the NPP has failed because they came to power with “lies and deceit”.

Mr Ade Coker said “Ghanaians are not angry enough” because the NPP is sending Ghana into an abyss.