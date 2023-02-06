Ghana legend Asamaoh Gyan has praised the Championship of African Nations (CHAN), describing it as a special competition that shows the state of domestic leagues in Africa.

The former Black Stars captain also added that the competition set aside for only local players cannot be compared to any other competition.

“This is a huge opportunity for players playing on the continent. The CHAN is a unique competition. It cannot be compared to other competitions,” Gyan told CAF in an interview.

“What I like about this tournament is that it shows the state of our local championships.

“This is our foundation. If we do not have good domestic championships, we will go nowhere. Thanks to everyone’s work, our leagues are competitive.

“Competitive leagues which give competitive inter-club tournaments including the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup. There is no secret, everything starts from the local championships.”

Meanwhile, Senegal stunned host Algeria in the final on penalty shootouts to win the tournament with a 5-4 win.

