The Matchday 16 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League games have ended at the various venues with some shocking results with a game left to be played on Monday.

On Saturday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Tamale City hammered struggling Kotoku Royals 3-0 to keep their chances of survival alive.

In the Sunday games, Bibiani Gold Stars cruised over Karela United with a 2-0 win.

Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa continued their impressive run by recording a 2-0 win over Nsoatreman FC to strengthen their lead at the top.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Dreams FC.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park pipped in-form Bechem United by a lone goal.

Medeama SC at the Akoon Park recorded a 2-0 win over FC Samartex 1996.

Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium defeated Kumasi King Faisal 2-0.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Real Tamale United left it late against unimpressive Hearts of Oak by pipping 1-0.

On Monday, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium will hope to return to winning ways when they host Accra Lions with kick off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Tamale City 3-0 Kotoku Royals

Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0 Karela United

Aduana Stars 2-0 Nsoatreman FC

Great Olympics 1-1 Dreams FC

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Bechem United

Medeama SC 2-0 Samartex 1996

Legon Cities 2-0 King Faisal

Real Tamale United 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko v Accra Lions [MONDAY]