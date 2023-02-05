​​​​​​​Harry Kane moved ahead of Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham’s all-time top scorer by netting his 267th goal for the club as they beat Manchester City.

The 29-year-old England striker reached the landmark with a low finish which secured a 1-0 win and took him to 200 Premier League goals in 304 matches.

Greaves, who started his career at Chelsea, scored 266 goals in 379 games for Spurs between 1961 and 1970.

Kane, who made his Spurs debut in 2011, has played 415 times for the club.

Kane’s finish in Sunday’s encounter with City was typically coolly taken, fired in low after he had been set up by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the box.

The England captain is the third-highest scorer since the Premier League was created in 1992 – after Alan Shearer, with 260, and Wayne Rooney, with 208.

He has reached his double century of goals in the competition in fewer games than both, with Shearer taking 306 games and Rooney needing 462.

He has scored 17 league goals this season and 19 in total for Spurs – 11 more than the next-highest scorer for the club, Son Heung-min.

Kane is also just one goal away from becoming the leading all-time goalscorer for England. He is currently tied on 53 with Rooney.

Kane’s record-breaking Spurs goal in pictures

Kane was set up superbly in front of goal by a driving run from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

His low finish was calmly taken, slotted in past Ederson

Cue the celebrations, with full-back Emerson Royal the first to the forward

The rest of the Spurs players joined the pair to share in Kane’s moment

The scoreboard in the stadium marked the moment with a visualisation of his familiar celebration