The driver of a fuel tanker is in critical condition after an accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the driver of the tanker with registration number GT 3486-14 was coming from Accra to Mankesim.

Upon reaching Gomoa Okyereko Junction, the driver, believed to have been sleeping behind the steering wheel, hit the back of a cargo car with registration number GG 874-17 loaded with bottled water.

ALSO READ:

Man beaten to pulp for stealing from accident victims at Gomoa Akwamu

Police sources said the driver lost control and run into a bush.