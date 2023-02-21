More viewers on DStv will be able to enjoy the return of the Formula 1 World Championship, with SuperSport opening the Motorsport channel to DStv Compact Plus subscribers for the first three races of the 2023 season. SuperSport is definitely your #HomeOfSport and the ultimate destination for motorsport fans.

Stay connected or upgrade to DStv Compact Plus to take in Pre-Season Testing late in February, followed by the first three races of the 2023 season, running from early March to early April and taking in stops in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

The 2022 F1 season saw Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominate proceedings, with the Dutchman claiming his second successive drivers’ championship. He won a record 15 races through the course of the year, though he insists that he is not thinking about the chance to become just the fifth driver to win three successive titles, alongside Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

Asked if he had what he needed to join the illustrious list, Verstappen replied: “I mean, we work hard as a team to try and make sure we have the chance to work hard for it again. Only time will tell, I am not even thinking about these things at the moment.

“It is more important we focus on having a competitive car and if we have a competitive car, these things can happen. It is more important we make sure the car is running well, has no issues and is quick at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, Mercedes and Hamilton endured a tough 2022 after the ‘Silver Arrows’ was unable to adapt adequately to the overhauled regulations, but the seven-time world champion is confident that they will be better in 2023.

“It has been great to get up and running with the W14 [Mercedes’ 2023 car]. It is always a much-anticipated moment for everyone at the factory that has been working so hard; I’m incredibly grateful for all the effort that has gone in,” said Hamilton.

“[Initial testing at Silverstone] has been smooth; we got through a good programme, and we’ve come away with some useful findings. I generally felt comfortable in the car and I’m excited to get going in Bahrain.”

DStv Compact Plus and up subscribers will have access to the following LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport:

Pre-Season Testing

Bahrain, 23-25 February

Race 1

Bahrain Grand Prix, 3-5 March

Race 2

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, 17-19 March

Race 3

Australian Grand Prix, 31 March-2 April