Nearly two weeks after the earthquake which claimed thousands of lives in Turkey and Syria, Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, was officially confirmed dead on Saturday.

The 31-year-old’s death was confirmed by his club, Hatayspor.

Following the confirmation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement announcing the arrival of Christian Atsu’s body for burial.

On Sunday, February 19, the Ministry, together with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the family received the remains of the former Black Stars player at the Kotoka International Airport.

Below are photos from the event: