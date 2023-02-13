A man, believed to be in his late 30’s, has escaped lynching after stealing a mobile phone at Gomoa Akwamu in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.

The suspect reportedly stole the phone from a native doctor’s house on Monday.

The suspect, according to information gathered by Adom News, also stole personal belongings of some accident victims who were receiving treatment in the Native Doctor’s house.

The timely intervention of the Agona Swedru District Police Command saved the suspect from the irate youth who were eager to kill him.