Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, says the Ghana Police Service cannot intimidate him.

Following his ‘doomsday’ prophecies that went viral and subsequently suppressed by the directives of the IGP Dampare, Nigel Gaisie said he has since been a target.

According to him, policemen are always deployed at his church every 31st December to prevent him from doing the Lord’s work.

He explained that, they blow their sirens and that also scares away some of the church members, adding that, the gesture cannot intimidate him.

“Ghanaians don’t like the truth, so I don’t prophesy about Ghana. Next year is the election and I have about 17 prophecies and this time I will mention Ghana. I know they want to arrest me.

“They brought about 34 policemen to intimidate me at my church. They brought the police with sirens…[SIC] This year they brought about 12 of them. By the mercies of God, if I am behind the altar no instrument of carnal nature can intimidate me, I have moved beyond that,” he told Mike 2.

Ahead of December 31 Watch Night Service across the country last year, the police in a statement drew the attention of the religious community to the law regarding the communication of prophecies.

This followed series of prophecies by numerous pastors declaring doom on various topical issues and famed figures across the country.

The police, led by Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, stepped in to curb what was beginning to cause national fear and panic under the guise of prophecies.

But some pastors said the action was against the act of God.

According to them, the police are rather intimidating them from communicating the divine word of God and revelations to their followers.

