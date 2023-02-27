Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, has taken to social media to mourn the death of a member of the Tijaniyya Movement of Ghana, Alhaji Husseini Wofa.

Alhaji Wofa, according to the former Minority Chief Whip, passed on after battling an illness.

The lawmaker took to his Facebook page on Sunday to break the news as he commiserates with the bereaved family and the Kumasi Zongo community.

He eulogised the deceased as a calm-looking man who he visited during his difficult times.

Describing the year as sorrowful, Alhaji Muntaka said Hussein’s death adds to the number of deaths that have shaken the Zongo community.

“I have learned again with extreme sadness the demise of the prominent Alhaji Husseini Wofa after battling some illness.

“A calm-looking man whom I have had the privilege of visiting during his difficult moments, and his death adds to the number of deaths that have shaken the entire Zango community of Kumasi.

“I send my deepest sympathies to his brother, Sheikh Abdul Wadud Harun Cissey Zaman and may Allah be well pleased with his soul. Ameen. A sorrowful year for us,” he wrote.