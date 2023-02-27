The Electoral Commission (EC) is fighting off claims by Parliament that its Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa, disrespects the House.

The Commission has said Mrs Mensa will not disrespect any state institution as is being speculated by Parliament and a section of the public.

“The Commission especially its Chairperson understands the importance of the institution of Parliament having worked with Parliament for two decades prior to her appointment as Chairperson of the EC. The Chairperson upholds the institution of Parliament and will therefore not disrespect it in any way,” EC said in a statement.

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, summoned Mrs Mensa to appear before the House over the controversial proposed Constitutional Instrument (C.I) but she failed to.

The statement explained the letter inviting the Chairperson to brief Parliament on the draft CI on the registration of voters was received a day prior to the scheduled briefing when she was already out of the jurisdiction.

“The fact remains that the invitation from Parliament was sent a day before the meeting, at a time when the Chairperson was out of the jurisdiction. Had she been aware of the request prior to her travel, she certainly would have prioritized the meeting and attended upon the Honourable House,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Commission said the Chairperson is yet to return to Ghana contrary to reports that she had returned from her trip to Nigeria.