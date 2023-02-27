March 6 declared public holiday

Government has declared Monday, 6th March, 2023 as a statutory public holiday.

The holiday marks Ghana’s 66th Independence Day anniversary.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.

“The general public is hereby informed that Monday, 6th March, 2023 which marks Independence Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the release stated.

This year’s anniversary will be celebrated in the Volta Region.

According to the Director of Operations at the Office of the President, Mr Lord Commey, the selection of the Volta Region is in line with the President’s personal commitment to rotate the event among the regions to enhance national cohesion.

The celebration which would be under the theme: ‘Our Unity; Our Strength; Our Purpose’ would be honoured by thousands from across the country and the world.