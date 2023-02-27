Christian Atsu’s death: Family visits Akufo-Addo

The family of late Black Stars player, Christian Atsu, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the seat of government to officially inform him of the demise of the 2015 AFCON player of the tournament.

Led by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, and the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, head of the family, Nene Gabriel Kofi Tswasam expressed their appreciation to the President for the support his government has offered to the family since the tragic demise of their relative, before officially informing the President that, Atsu passed away during the earthquake in Turkey early this month.

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif led the family to the Jubilee House

President Akufo-Addo commiserated with the family, stating that the death of Atsu is a national loss and he is committed to be personally present at the funeral of the late footballer.

President Akufo-Addo added that the Ministry of Youth and Sports will offer the family the necessary support to give him a befitting burial.