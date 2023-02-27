A woman in her 50s has been busted and nearly lynched for attempting to bury her dead husband in a bush at Mankessim in the Central Region.

This was after she failed to locate the relatives of her late husband, Mr. Aggrey Coffie, a popular Lotto Agent with whom she’d been staying for over 20 years.

Information gathered indicates that the deceased suffered from an undisclosed illness and because the wife doesn’t know any of her family members she tried her best to get him healed but all proved futile until his demise.

She then got her late husband’s body put in a sack and hired some men to assist her to bury him secretly in a bush on Saturday, February 25, 2023, around 7:30 PM.

But, some neighbours who had a tip-off busted the woman and nearly assaulted her.

Meanwhile, some neighbours who spoke to Kasapa News’ Yaw Boagyan revealed that the deceased always became agitated whenever they asked where he comes from.

According to them, the deceased never talked to them anytime he came back from work for over 15 years of staying with him, as some believe he was a ghost living among them.