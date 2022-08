It was an emotional scene when Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, on Friday.

Dr Bawumia’s visit was to commiserate with the former Foreign Affairs Minister over the death of his wife, Comfort Owusu-Agyemang.

Mrs Owusu-Agyemang passed on on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Dr Bawumia, during his visit, signed a book of condolence opened in honour of the deceased.