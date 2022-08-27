A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has called on Ghanaians to exercise patience and support the President to take the country to the ‘promised land.

Chairman COKA, as he is affectionately known, says until Nana Akufo-Addo’s tenure expires, he could pull a miracle to change the fortunes of the country.

Though the country is faced with economic challenges, Chairman COKA believes “Ghana is at the red sea, working things around for the sea to be parted and lead the country to that promised land everyone is yearning for.”

Comparing the President to a football coach, Mr Appiah said the technical eyes of the President in governing the country may be different from the eyes of the public.

Since the citizens have given the President a four-year mandate to govern, COKA says the citizens should not be overly-critical until his tenure is completed.

Chairman COKA

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, Chairman Odeneho expressed confidence the country will experience a better life in the next two years.

He has called on all Ghanaians to play their possible role to strengthen the cedi.

Barely six years into Akufo-Addo’s regime, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah said the NPP has performed well.