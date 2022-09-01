Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has visited the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hackman Owusu Agyemang, to commiserate with him following the death of his wife.

The wife, Mrs Comfort Owusu-Agyemang, passed on on Thursday, August 25, 2022, after a short illness.

The death, according to the Minister, came to him as a shock and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

He eulogised Madam Comfort for her strong entrepreneurial spirit and outstanding efforts to establish and consolidate Maa Grace Garments Company.

This, he noted, will forever stand as a testament to her commitment to Ghana’s industrial transformation.

Mr Kyerematen climaxed his visit with a message in a book of condolence for the bereaved.