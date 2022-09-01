Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kurt Okraku, believes every aim and achievement of every football association is to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana has qualified for the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year having missed out on the 2018 edition.

The Black Stars defeated their rivals Nigeria in a two-legged tie to book a place in the global showpiece.

Speaking at the GFA Congress on Tuesday, Mr Okraku said the biggest achievement of any FA is ensuring its national team qualifies for the World Cup.

According to him, the World Cup brings so much exposure to a country, even beyond football, than any other football event.

“This is the biggest achievement any member association can talk about. You can qualify for the U15, U17, U23, and the women but if you are absent at the Mundial believe me, you are nothing,” he stated.

“We shouldn’t take it for granted that we’ve qualified because this marks the beginning of a new era for Ghanaian football.

“When you qualify for the world cup, you are treated differently, for my colleagues who have been to Qatar, you’ve had a feel of it and you belong to the big boys.”

He added: “In 2018 we were absent, then we had problems with Anas video, then everybody started to forget about Ghana but Ghana is a superpower in football at least in Africa and we deserve to be there and we made it,” he added.

The Black Stars are paired in the tricky World Cup group, alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana have played in 2006, 2010, and 2014 in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil respectively.