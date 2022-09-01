Midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has revealed his contract details with Great Olympics.

The former Asante Kotoko and Udinese Calcio midfielder has made a return to the Ghana topflight ahead of the new football season.

He played a major role when the Wonder Club won the 2022 GHALCA G6 tournament.

Speaking in an interview, Agyemang-Badu revealed the details of his contract with the two-time Ghana Premier League.

“I have signed a six-month contract with Great Olympics,” he said on Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“It is the best deal for both parties. I don’t want a situation where I will have to travel out and a long-term contract with Great Olympics will not permit me.”

READ ALSO

Agyemang-Badu also added that he is positive ahead of the new campaign.

“At the moment, I am happy because we just won the GHALCA G6 and I am positive about the upcoming season,” he added.

Agyemang-Badu spent majority of his career in the Italian Serie A with Udinese and had stints at Hellas Verona and Turkish side Bursaspor.

He played 78 games for Ghana’s Black Stars and scored 11 goals after helping Black Satellites win the FIFA World U-20 Cup in 2009.