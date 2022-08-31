Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has backed Asamoah Gyan’s dream of playing at the 2022 World Cup.

Gyan in an interview with the BBC expressed his desire to be a part of Ghana’s squad for the Mundial scheduled to kick off in November later this year in Qatar.

The 37-year-old, who has been clubless for the past two years, was taken to the cleaners with several Ghanaians questioning his fitness level.

Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe

However, the Hearts of Oak board member disagrees. According to him, Gyan could be useful and would be a fantastic addition to the Black Stars.

”Asamoah Gyan has made an incredible mark in Ghana football. He is a good footballer and if he has the stamina, why not?” he told Graphic Sports.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said those criticizing Gyan for his age should consider what Cameroon legend Roger Milla did for his country at the 1994 World Cup at the age of 38, as well as England’s Stanley Matthews in the 1950s.

“Roger Milla opted to play in the World Cup at an old age and did well. We can also talk about Stanley Matthews of England who was a key figure in the team and was known as the tactical magician.

“He was later invited to Ghana by Ken Harrison, who was then General Manager of Hearts of Oak in the 1950s,” he recalled.

He also stressed that though the decision to play at the World Cup rested on Black Stars coach Otto Addo if Gyan was mentally strong and physically fit, he saw no reason why he should be overlooked because Gyan still had something to offer the nation.

“If he can train with the present team and the coach finds him fit, he should be invited because I strongly believe if he can match the tempo at training and the physique, he should be able to play.

“I think Gyan has the skill because when he is running with the ball, defenders fear to come near him. He has the skills and tactics but the strength to play is the problem. If he can work on that, he will be a fantastic addition to the World Cup,” he added.

No player has scored more goals for Ghana than Gyan, who has 51 in a record 109 appearances.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana, who are four time African champions, will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.