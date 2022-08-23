Ghana’s football legend, Asamoah Gyan, says he wants to play active football to rightfully earn a call up to the national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This comes after Gyan made known his desire to return to Black Stars when speaking to BBC few days ago.

However, the forward admitted that he needed to get his body into shape by playing competitive football in the coming months to earn the call-up.

“Anything can happen, but I want to earn the call-up rather. I want to start playing competitively. It could be anywhere. It could be in the Ghana [Premier] League,” he said when speaking on Dentaa Show.

“I want to see myself in a team playing week in and week out before I can consider going to the World Cup.”

The 36-year-old has not played any competitive football since leaving Legon Cities at the end of the 2020/21 season.