Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has made public his decision to finally storm Nigeria to promote his music craft.

It’s certain the Shatta Movement boss wants to cement and garner more numbers as he is yet to drop his much-anticipated studio album, Gift of God aka GoG.

Taking to Facebook to announce the tour, some Nigerians have asked the musician to beef up his security when he finally enters the country.

This stems from the fact that the musician has on many occasions trolled and disrespected them for not recognising the efforts Ghana plays for their A-list musicians.

During his Freedom Concert last year, Shatta Wale revealed he had been told that he wouldn’t be able to fill stadiums in his home country without Nigerian artistes on the bill.

In a viral video, he told his fans that he did not need any Nigerian artiste to pull such a huge crowd in his home country.

Shatta Wale said: “I just want to speak my mind. They told me I wouldn’t sell out the stadium, but see it now. I don’t need any Nigerian artistes to sell out my concerts. F** k Nigerian artistes.”

Another concern some fans have raised is in regard to his brawl with Nigerian singer Burna Boy where Shatta Wale was cautioned to never step foot in the country.

Due to this, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the dancehall musician to warn him ahead of the media tour.

Others have also urged him to forget about the threats, since he’s loved by many Nigerians.

Check out the reactions below:

