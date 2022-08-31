It is no longer news every successful person had a humble beginning, and in recent times, the throwback spotlight has been on rapper Sarkodie.

Series of old but gold photos of Sarkodie have flooded the internet to motivate his fans to diligently pursue their dreams.

Currently, Sarkodie is the highest rated Ghanaian artiste, but that height was not attained overnight.

A throwback photo in circulation has revealed the period he was struggling to become recognised in the music fraternity.

He was photographed alongside artiste D Cryme at a park, believed to be during one of the all-stars football games.

Sarkodie’s lean look is a sharp contrast to his current physique and he has elevated his brand to become one of the most solid artistes the country can boast of.

MORE