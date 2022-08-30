Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has shared an old photo on his social media pages to motivate youngsters who just stepped into the music business.

The photo got many fans talking when it became difficult to recognise highlife singer Fameye when he was just up-and-coming.

Kofi Kinaata dropped the photo out of his archives, and furthered up by asking his followers to trust the process in whatever field they find themselves.

Meanwhile, Kofi Kinaata juxtaposed the throwback photo with a recent one of them in the USA, comparing how life was before and after their fame cemented.

Kofi Kinaata and Fameye

Fameye and Kofi Kinaata in 2022

After chancing on the tweet, Fameye reacted by thanking God and Kofi Kinaata.

Fameye’s look in throwback photo with Kofi Kinaata causes stir

