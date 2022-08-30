The Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker, has disclosed that members who embarked on ‘skirt and blouse” campaign in the 2020 General Election, cannot contest for a position in the party.

The Regional Chairman on Adom FM’s Burning Issues stated categorically that, the punishment for embarking on “skirt and blouse” campaign is a total dismissal from party positions.

This is coming at a time when the NDC has commenced branch elections nationwide.

Mr Coker added that the party has created avenue for its members to make their complaints and air grievances over unfair treatment, therefore, any member who engages the court rather than approved means will also face same punishment.

“Some of the candidates have been disqualified because they did the skirt and blouse campaign. The consequences of them engaging in such campaign is a complete dismissal and if you want to be part of the party’s activities you would have to join the queue again.

“So if you are being disqualified for a reason, you just have to be patient for an investigation to be carried out and if you go to court without exhausting the provided means of solving your issue, you are out of the party. Every true member of the party knows the principles.”

Adding his voice, Chief Hamilton Biney, the Deputy National Organiser for the party, remarked that new members are currently on probation.

The reason, he said is that “probation of new members that we are talking about is to help us fish-out those who truly intend to join us so as to be able to train them with the principles of the party.

“So being a new member does not mean you won’t be part of the party’s activities, it’s about contributing to the success of the party,” he said.

The NDC is currently carrying out their usual branch elections to select new Executives to represent the party across the country ahead of the 2024 polls.