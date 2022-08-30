baby
File photo : A baby

A 24-year-old Bailey Ennis birthed a bouncing baby boy in September 2021 with the help of a sperm donor.

But what’s shocking about it is that she did it by purchasing an artificial insemination kit costing only £25.

The young woman from England seems to have been “desperate to be a mum” and “didn’t have a desire to be in a relationship”. Following the artificial insemination, she became pregnant in October 2021 and welcomed her son, named Lorenzo, on 2nd July 2022.

Woman gives birth after acquiring insemination kit and sperm online

Bailey is currently a single parent and says that she “couldn’t be happier”.

“Having a baby by myself is the best thing I have ever done. Being a mum is wonderful and I am so happy I decided to go it alone.

“I’ve wanted to be a mum since I was a teenager and as a lesbian, I always knew it would need to be via artificial insemination. I didn’t have a desire to be in a relationship. I just wanted to have a baby.

Lorenzo is amazing and looks just like me,” she expresses.

The 24-year-old shares that she wasn’t looking for any particular features, while searching for a donor. ” I just wanted someone trustworthy and as healthy as possible,” she said.

“I found someone who had a healthy medical record and had been a donor for two others before for two LGBTQ couples.

“I found my donor and we WhatsApped and met up for a coffee before both agreeing he would be my donor. He has agreed to be my donor for as many children as I would like.

“I wanted to have blood-related siblings,” she adds.

The cost of a single artificial insemination cycle or (IUI) intrauterine insemination with a partner’s sperm is high. While legal, it can burn a hole in a person’s pocket. Although private transactions are discouraged due to safety measures, Bailey seems to have taken the risk and is now a single mum.