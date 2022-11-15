Comfort Owusu-Agyemang, wife of the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Council of Elders, has been buried in a solemn ceremony.

Mrs Owusu-Agyemang’s final funeral rites came off on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Opportunity Industrialisation Centre (IOC), East Legon, Accra.

She was subsequently interred at Amanokrom in the Akuapem land of the Eastern Region.

Mrs Owusu-Agyemang passed on on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Mr Hackman Owusu-Agyemang filled the eyes of mourners with tears as he read an emotional tribute in honour of his late wife.

“The day we had to say our final goodbye and lay my beautiful ‘Comfort’ to rest was the day I feared greatly after her passing.

“How would I have found the strength to endure this last goodbye? This was a constant source of anguish for me,” he read.

He continued with an appreciation to his late wife for being a pillar who stood behind him every step of the way till death parted them.

To the scores of sympathisers and mourners, he lauded them for their presence and commiseration messages during their difficult moments.

“Thank you for being there and ensuring that I had the chance to say a meaningful goodbye, full of happy and heartfelt memories of her.

ALSO READ:

Sad scenes from one week observation of Hackman Owusu-Agyemang’s wife

Dan Botwe reacts to death of Hackman Owusu-Agyemang’s wife

“You made such a difference in my day. Thank you and I genuinely appreciate your comfort.

The family thanks all friends and sympathisers,” he lauded.

In attendance to mourn with the family was President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff; Frema Akosua Osei Opare as well as other senior NPP officials and members.