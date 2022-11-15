A Private constitutional lawyer, Kwame Addofo, has called on the Special Prosecutor to, as matter of urgency, refer the Charles Adu Boahen case to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

According to him, this will help Kissi Agyabeng, the Special Prosecutor, to escape being cited for conflict of interest.

His comment comes at the instance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo referring an alleged bribery and corruption tag against sacked Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mr Boahen to the Office of the Special Prosecutor over Tiger Eye PI’s ‘Galamsey Economy’ documentary.

An investigative piece by ace journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, captured Mr Boahen, asking an investor to pay an appearance fee of $200,000 to enable a meeting between him and the Vice President.

Mr Boahan also allegedly told the undercover investor that he should promise the Vice President to employ some of his relatives to enable his investment to kick off early.

But in a Facebook post, Dr Bawumia called for the Minister to be summarily dismissed and investigated.

Speaking on this in an interview with Akwasi Nsiah on Badwam on Adom TV, Kwame Addofo indicated that the documentary was put together in 2018 at a time Special Prosecutor, Mr Agyabeng was a counsel for Tiger Eye PI.

He said, Mr Agyabeng will be hit with conflict of interest since he is already a party to the investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, thus, it will be better for him to refer the matter to the CID.