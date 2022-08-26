A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dan Botwe, has commiserated with Council of Elders Chairman, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, over the death of his wife.

Mrs Owusu-Agyemang is said to have passed on on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

The cause of death is, however, not known.

On Adom TV’s Badwam, Mr Botwe, who is the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, expressed shock over the incident after host, Akwasi Nsiah, consoled the bereaved family.

Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development, Dan Kwaku Botwe

Stating it was a difficult one, Mr Botwe indicated he has not received any information about Mrs Agyemang’s passing.

He, however, prayed for the deceased who he described as a nice person and anybody who came into contact definitely took something valuable from her.