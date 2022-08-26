Ghana will play Nicaragua in an International friendly on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, to wrap up European tour in the FIFA International window for September.

This forms part of the team’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in November/December. Ghana has already announced two matches against Brazil and Switzerland ahead of the finals in Qatar.

The Black Stars will face former World Champions Brazil on Friday, September 23 – before playing the Blue and Whites at Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain four days later.

Coach Otto Addo will use the matches to continue his assessment and team building for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals that kick off on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Aside from the two matches in the September International window, the Black Stars will face off with Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 17, 2022, to wrap things up before the first Group game in Qatar.

Ghana has been paired with Portugal (November 24), South Korea (November 28), and Uruguay (December 2) in Group H in the World Cup.