A man believed to be in his 70s has been found dead in a gutter at Kasoa-Opeikuma Junction in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

According to reports, the deceased, who was not a resident in the area, was earlier seen roaming the street on Sunday, April 28.

Some residents spoke to him said the deceased claimed to be looking for someone in the area.

Due to his age, he caused huge traffic on Sunday night while trying to cross the Opeikuma road.

A good Samaritan reportedly helped him cross the road.

But to the shock of many residents, they woke up on Monday, April 29, and found the man sitting in a gutter, half-naked and dead.

The Police were informed about the incident. They arrived at the scene to convey the body to the Winneba Special and Trauma Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, Police and the residents are searching for the family of the deceased.

