As the rainy season approaches, the Ministry of Local Government has issued a decisive call to action, demanding the immediate removal of structures encroaching on buffer zones in various communities.

Failure to comply will lead to severe consequences, as emphasized by the Director overseeing Policy Planning, Budget, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the Ministry Eric Tetteh Addison.

Mr. Addison stressed the importance of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) ensuring compliance with the removal of illegal structures, particularly in buffer zones.

He highlighted the critical role of the GARID project, urging MMDAs under its purview to prioritize the desilting of choked gutters to prevent flooding.

The repercussions for non-compliance, according to Mr Addison, will be significant for both individuals and assemblies.

This directive underscores the Ministry’s commitment to environmental sustainability and disaster prevention, urging proactive measures to safeguard communities ahead of the rainy season.

